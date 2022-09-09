Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 5.4%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 65,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,951,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,107.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,042 shares of company stock worth $8,444,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.