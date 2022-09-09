Stephanie Bruce Acquires 66,709 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.72. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

