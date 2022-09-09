Stephanie Bruce Acquires 66,709 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).
abrdn Stock Performance
Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.72. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).
abrdn Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
