Stephens Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

