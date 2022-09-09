StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

STEP stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

