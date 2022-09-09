Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.