StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

