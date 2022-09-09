StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.