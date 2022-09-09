StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
TCFC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
