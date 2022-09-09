StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

