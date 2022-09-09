StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.50. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 33,178 shares of company stock worth $33,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.