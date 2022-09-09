StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

