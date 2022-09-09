StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 4.4 %

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.