Stratis 1-Day Volume Tops $5.82 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $85.02 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,819,355 coins. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.
