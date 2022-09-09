Stratos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $630,260.00 (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $630,260.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official website is www.thestratos.org. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.

Buying and Selling Stratos

According to CryptoCompare, “The name Stratos comes from the word ‘stratosphere’. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

