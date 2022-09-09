Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $803,214.14

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $803,214.14 and $2,765.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

