Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $776,681.13

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $776,681.13 and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

