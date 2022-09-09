Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and $2.70 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

