Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

SAX stock opened at €41.26 ($42.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a one year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.89.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.