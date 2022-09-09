Substratum (SUB) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $288,702.03 and approximately $13.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077775 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.