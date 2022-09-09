Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Director Louis Maroun Buys 2,222 Shares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares in the company, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

