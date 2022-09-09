Sumokoin Market Cap Hits $738,868.75 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $738,868.75 and approximately $10,175.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,423,833 coins and its circulating supply is 47,723,833 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

