Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 3.1 %

SNCY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

