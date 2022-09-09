SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.57. 47,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,618,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

