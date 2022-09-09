SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.57. 47,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,618,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

