Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.69. 36,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,336,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,563 shares of company stock worth $9,788,531. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

