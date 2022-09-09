Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.0968 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $1.26 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.68 or 0.08077567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,104,857 coins and its circulating supply is 367,109,785 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

