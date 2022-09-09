SuperFarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.86 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

