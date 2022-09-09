SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $827,266.44 and $811.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,718,325 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

