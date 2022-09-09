SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $827,266.44 and $811.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,718,325 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
