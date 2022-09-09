Supreme Finance (HYPE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,324.00

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded up 179.6% against the dollar. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $22,324.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Supreme Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supreme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supreme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supreme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supreme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.