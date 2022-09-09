SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SSSSL opened at $24.47 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66.

