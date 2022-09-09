SushiSwap Price Tops $1.33 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00006270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $169.27 million and approximately $72.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005521 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077636 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,461,344 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

