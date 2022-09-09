Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Nutanix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nutanix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

