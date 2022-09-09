Swerve Reaches One Day Volume of $912,141.00 (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $912,141.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,673,536 coins and its circulating supply is 17,453,610 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

