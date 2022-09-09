Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.26

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Swipe has a market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe (SXP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is www.swipe.io. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
