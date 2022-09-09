Switch (ESH) Price Tops $0.0081

Switch (ESH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Switch coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Switch has a market cap of $98,137.47 and $45.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.