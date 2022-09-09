Switch Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $96,591.99 and $45.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switch has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

