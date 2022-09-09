Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $0.84

Swop (SWOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $29,792.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

SWOP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,593,544 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,172 coins. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

