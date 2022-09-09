Sylo Market Capitalization Hits $8.66 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $407,313.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00283967 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,108.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00795157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

