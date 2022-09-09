SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $10,499.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,949,053 coins and its circulating supply is 115,991,230 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

