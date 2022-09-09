Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Syneos Health worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,237,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $61.78 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

