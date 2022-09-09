Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

SNV opened at $41.08 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.