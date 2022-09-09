Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $3,707,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

Sysco Stock Performance

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.