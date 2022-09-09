TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

