Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $514,873.92

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $514,873.92 and approximately $8,015.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

