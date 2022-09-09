Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $475,803.65 and approximately $2,581.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

