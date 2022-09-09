Tadpole Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $4,797.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00009333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance (TAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 571,041 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

