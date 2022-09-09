Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 15.2 %
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
