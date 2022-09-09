Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

