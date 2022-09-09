Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $259,123.51

Tap (XTP) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $259,123.51 and approximately $6,168.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

