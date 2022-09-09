Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

