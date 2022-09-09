TBCC (TBCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $314,370.00

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One TBCC coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TBCC has a total market cap of $36.40 million and $314,370.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TBCC has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002083 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official website is www.tbcc.com. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud.The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience.”

