Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$43.59 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$29.21 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

