Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

