Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and $2.69 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00096520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033386 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

